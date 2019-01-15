Cameroon: At leats 36 passengers kidnapped along Buea-Kumba highway

At least 36 persons who were travelling along the Buea-Kumba highway were on Tuesday January 15 kidnapped by unidentified gunmen, sources have said.

Sources say two transport buses heading to Buea were intercepted around Ediki, a locality situated a few killometres from Kumba, by unidentified gunmen.

The passengers were all ordered to step down, the identification cards seized before they were accompanied at gun point into nearby bushes while the drivers were ordered to return to Kumba with empty buses.

This situation grounded activities along the road as passengers who were about travelling either at the Kumba or Buea motor parks decided to make a u-turn and cancel their journey.

For the moment, the whereabouts of the 36 passengers is still unclear but security forces have been combing the area to see how they could rescue the abducted persons.

The Kumba-Buea highway has been a hot spot with frequent clashes between security forces and armed men along the ground while regular kidnappings have made it difficult for passengers to travel.