Cameroon: Atanga Nji bans activities of “Movement 10 millions de Nordistes”

Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji has banned all activities of the recently created association “Mouvement 10 Millions de Nordistes” all over the national territory on the basis that it benefits from no legal authorization.

In a decision signed this Wednesday November 18, Minister Paul Atanga Nji says it is an illegal association which threatens the national unity and living together of Cameroonians.

He has thus asked the promoter and spokesperson of the association, Guibai Gatama, publisher of the l’Oeil du Sahel tri-weekly newspaper to immediately halt the activities of his “dangerous enterprise” without which legal actions will be taken against him.

The association is further accused of indulging in activities contrary to the constitution which undermines national unity, national integrity and principles of pacific co-existence between the sociological components of the nation.

He has called on Administrative officials in their different areas of command to ensure the strict application of this decision.

One of the first actions carried out by the association was the complaint filed at the Administrative Court in Yaounde against the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms following the publication of this year’s ENAM results asking for the respect of the 30% admission quota reserved for Northerners into the school.

Guibai Gatama is yet to react to the accusations and ban.