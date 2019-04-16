Cameroon: Atanga Nji boycotts case against Kamto’s party in court today

The case between the Cameroon Renaissance Movement and the Ministry of Territorial Administration has been adjournd to April 17.

The case wwas adjourned today at the Mfoundi High Court on grounds the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji failed to show up, sources say.

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement wants the ccourt to suspend a decision by the Minister of Territorial Administration on April which banned a planned protest by the party

The party had equally filed a suit in Douala on April 9 as they say the Minister is incompetent to ban the protest and ssay his move is illegal as it violates the basic fundamental rights to protest.

While waiting for the verdict from the court, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement pushed the protests initially scheduled for April 13 to a date yet to be announced.

However, the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji warned if the party continues with its plans he will have not options but to apply the dispositions of Law no 90-56 of 19 December 1990 which gives him the power to suspend or ban the party.