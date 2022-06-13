Cameroon: Atanga Nji chairs security meeting after attacks in SW Region

On the sidelines of the coronation of the Paramount Ruler of Limbe, the Minister of Territorial Administration chaired the meeting to evaluate the situation in the region

Atanga Nji Paul, Minister of Territorial Administration last weekend chaired a security meeting in Limbe to evaluate the situation in the South West Region.

During the meeting which brought together all the stakeholders, Paul Atanga Nji said relative calm existed after the AFCON but regretted some terrorist attacks in some parts of the region thereafter.

Assessing the situation, he said Fako and Meme have been calm but Ndian, Manyu and Lebialem witnessed some attacks of recent.

Thus, he called on defence and security forces to remain vigilant and proactive in the face of these threats.

The meeting held on the heels of the arson attack on the Mamfe District Hospital which the Minister of Territorial Administration condemned as well as regretting the loss of lives.

He reiterated the call for frank collaboration between the population and the military to wipe out the pockets of resistance.

He said his intention of holding the security meeting was for them to have a proper evaluation of the security situation in the region and update the Head of State, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for proper action and directives.

Apart of the security situation, Atanga Nji also addressed the issue of random creation of chiefdoms as well as land grabbing in the region.

He insisted that not even an inch of CDC or PAMOL land is for sale and administrators should desist from embarking in such deals.