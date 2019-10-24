Cameroon: Atanga Nji evaluates security situation of East region

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji is currently holding a meeting on the security and socio-political situation of the East region of Cameroon with Administrative and Defence officials in that part of the country.

In the side line of his three-day working visit to the East region of Cameroon, Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji is currently chairing a meeting aimed at evaluating the security and socio-political situation of the region.

According to reports, the level of crime waves in the region, the situation of refugees, the supply of electricity and the state of roads are some of the issues discussed at the meeting.

The meeting marks the end of Atanga Nji’s working visit in the region which began with the supervision of the voluntary repatriation process of some 500 Central African refugees to their homeland.