Cameroon: Atanga Nji extends Gov’t’s solidarity to victims of floods in FN region

The Minister of territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji has extended Government’s solidarity to victims of floods in the Logone and Chari and Mayo-Danay Divisions of the Far North region of Cameroon.

Minister Paul Atanga Nji is on a working visit in the Far North region to assess the destructions caused by an overflow of the Logone River in the Logone and Chari and Mayo-Danay Divisions and provide assistance to victims of the flood.

According to reports, the flood situation vary from one village to another and at present, the water levels at the River Logone are very high, though there are hopes it drops with the presence of the sun.

Arriving in the Far North region this morning, Minister Paul Atanga Nji held talks with Administrative authorities of the region to take stock of the gravity of the situation on the ground for necessary measures to be taken.

A recent overflow of River Logone led to flood in the whole of Mayo-Danay and Logone and Chari Divisions.

This situation is reported to have left thousands homeless, many suffering from diarrhoea and malaria, and many others displaced.