Cameroon: Atanga Nji fires another threat as Kamto prepares for ‘nationwide protest’

Published on 15.09.2020 at 01h02 by JournalduCameroun

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has again warned those preparing to stage a protest on September 22 that they will be met by a fierce resistance from forces of law and order.

In a letter addressed to the Governors of the Littoral, Centre and West Regions, Paul Atanga Nji called on them to put in place strict surveillance measures on members of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement in order to prevent them from “disturbing pulic order”.

Paul Atanga Nji said these three regions are most affected by the COVID-19 and any attempt to stage any public event would endanger the lives of the population.

However, he stated that if the supporters of the CRM go ahead to stage the protest in defiance to a ban on public gatherings, then the concerned governors should proceed by arresteing all those leading the protest as well as those who called for the protests either in writing or during televised debates.

