Cameroon: Atanga Nji hails conduct of 2023 Senatorial polls

Published on 13.03.2023 at 09h08 by Journalducameroun

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji has hailed the conduct of the 2023 Senatorial elections which held in all 58 divisions across Cameroon on Sunday, March 12.

In his declaration to the press at the close of the polls on Sunday evening, the Minister of Territorial Administration lauded the exercise which he said went on hitch free.

“Generally, the senatorial election took place this Sunday in a peaceful and serene atmosphere in all electoral constituencies,” Paul Atanga Nji said, adding that more than more than 3000 accredited national and international observers.

He stressed government, through the Ministry of Territorial Administration took the appropriate measures to provide the elections management body, Elections Cameroon the security framework needed for the smooth conduct of the elections.

He called on all the political parties involved to be disciplined and now wait for the proclamation of results by the competent body and to welcome the results in the spirit of fair play and political maturity.

Sunday’s senatorial election saw regional and municipal councillors head to the polls in all 58 divisional headquarters of the country to vote for new senators for a five-year mandate.

