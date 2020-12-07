Cameroon: Atanga Nji hails conduct of ‘historic’ Regional elections

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Ni has hailed the conduct of Sunday’s Regional elections that took place across the country, describing it as historic.

Paul Atanga Nji was speaking on Sunday evening in Yaounde at the close of the polls that saw municipal councillors and traditional rulers go to the polls to elect the country’s first ever Regional Councillors.

“At this moment, the Minister of Territorial Administration can say in clear terms that the election of Regional Councillors took place nationwide in a serene, calm and peaceful atmosphere,” Paul Atanga Nji said.

“No incident, likely to cast doubt on the credibility of the polls or sincerity of the results from the ballot box, was recorded” he added.

The proclamation of results gradually begins at the verious regional supervisory commissions while in conformity

with the legal provisions in force, the sessions as of right shall meet shortly to elect Regional Organs.

The setting up of the Regional Councils lays the groundwork for the implementation of the Special Status for the North West and South West Regions.

In total, 10 236 municipal councillors and 14 002 traditional rulers, members of the electoral colleges, were called upon to vote nine hundred (900) first Regional Councillors in the political history of Cameroon. The first, that is municipal councillors were to vote seven hundred (700) divisional delegates, while the latter, traditional rulers, were to elect two hundred (200) representatives of the traditional chiefdoms.