Cameroon: Atanga Nji holds high level security meeting in NW region

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has held a high level security meeting in the North West region with administrative officials in that part of the country.

He met with them behind closed doors to discuss the administrative situation of the regions and transmit special instructions from the Head of State for the adminitrators to keep the situation under control.

On the alleged burial of a woman in Batibo, the Minister revealed the Head of State has ordered for investigations to be opened for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

He said, measures are being taken to trace the area where the woman was buried for her corpse to be exhumed and given a befitting burial.

Paul Atanga Nji also instructed the administrative officials to start consultations at the base ahead of the Major National Dialogue which takes place at the end of this month.