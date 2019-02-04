Cameroon: Atanga Nji in Ngaoundere to evaluate security conditions

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has started a four-day visit to Ngaoundere in the Adamawa region to evaluate the security situation in that part of the country.

On the instructions of the Head of State Paul Biya, Paul Atanga Nji is in Ngaoundere for a working visit with all stakeholders in the region that has been rocked by kidnappings in recent weeks.

The Minister of Territorial Administration will also be handing over humanitarian relief to persons affected by the actions of the kidnappers.

Paul Atanga Nji’s visit comes after the Head of State ordered for the special deployment of 130 gendarme officers to the region to tighten security and rid the area of kidnappers.