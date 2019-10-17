Cameroon: Atanga Nji in Sangmelima to douse inter-tribal sentiments

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji is in Sangmelima, South Region of Cameroon to seeks ways of promoting a harmonious cohabitation amongst the various ethnic groups in the locality.

The visit comes on the heels of violence induced by tribal sentiments last week that led to the destruction and loss of property.

Arriving in Sangmelima this morning, the Minister of Territorial Administration visited the market that was the centre of destruction.

He took stock of property destroyed and ensured all victims and those who lost property were registered in view of compensation from the Head of State.

The Minister of Territorial Administration equally held a security meeting with administrative and security officials of the Region.