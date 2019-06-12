Cameroon: Atanga Nji issues warning to humanitarian organisations in Anglophone regions

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has warned humanitarian organisations providing relief in the Anglophone regions that their material will be strictly checked.

Atanga Nji who was speaking in Buea while handing down the practical modalities to over a dozen of organisations present said the organisations must ensure they comply with state policy regarding the distribution of aid.

This will be done at all levels including the local authorities who must give a nod of approval before aid is distributed in their communities. The humanitarian organisations are equally expected to present a monthly report of their activities in the regions.

This latest move by the Minister of Territorial Administration comes after he categorically disputed figures of internally diplaced persons as advanced by some international organisations. The Minat boss said the figures are manipulated by these organisations for “business” and selfish reasons.