Cameroon: Atanga Nji on working visit to Northern regions ahead of regional elections

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji is on a two-day security working visit to the Northern regions of Cameroon to check the security situation ahead of the country’s first ever regional elections slated for December 6.

Minister Paul Atanga Nji is currently in Garoua, North region where earlier this Monday November 30 he presided over a special security evaluation meeting.

Speaking to administrative and security officials present at the meeting, Minister Paul Atanga Nji emphasized on tight security as the country prepares for maiden regional council elections and end of year feasts amid repeated attacks of Boko Haram insurgents and other security challenges including kidnappings, organized crimes, acts of vandalisms to name but these.

Before Garoua, the Territorial Administration boss was in Maroua, in the Far North region of Cameroon Sunday November 29 for a similar meeting during which a declaration signed by a good number of personalities from the three Northern regions expressing their total support to the Head of State was read.

The declaration equally condemns “claims” of marginalization advanced by the Mouvement 10 millions de nordistes recently banned from any activity by the Minister of Territorial Administration.