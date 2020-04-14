The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji has ordered for immediate investigations to be opened on Maurice Kamto’s ‘survival fund’ aimed at fighting the Coronavirus.

In a letter, Paul Atanga Nji calls on the Minister of Finance to instruct the National Agency for Financial Investigations, ANIF to immediately open investigations on the initiative as well as freeze all funds already collected under the initiative.

Paul Atanga Nji said he has already instructed the Director of Afriland First Bank to immediately close the accounts hosting Kamto’s “Survival fund”, claiming it is illegal.

“The Ministry of Territorial Administration which is the supervisory authority of all political parties and associations is unaware of an association called ‘Survie Cameroon-Survival Initiative,”Paul Atanga Nji said.

He reiterated that all activities of public generosity must fall in line with the law and authorised by the Ministry of Territùorial Administration. He also added that the law on political parties forbids a party from receiving external funding.

Last week, the Minister of Territorial Administration ordered Afriland First Bank to immediately shut down the account which had been opened to collect funds for the ‘Survie-Cameroon-Survival Initiative’ undertaken by Maurice Kamto, on grounds that the initiative is illegal and violates the law.