The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has instructed mobile telephone companies MTN and Orange to shut down accounts opened by the Maurice Kamto to colleect funds in the fight against the COVID-19.

In two separate letters adddressed to the companies, the Paul Atanga Nji says the Survie-Cameroon-Survival initiative created by Kamto is illegal and does not have the autorisation of the Ministry of Territorial Administration, supervisory authority of political parties and associations.

He added that it is illegal for political parties to receive external funding as the initiative also welcomes funds from persons abroad.

Thus, he called on the two companies to closed the accounts opened by Maurice Kamto of be considered as accomplices of what he terms illegal activity.

This order comes after Paul Atanga Nji called on the Minister of Finance to order for the closure of a similar acount at the Afriland First Bank and equally ordered for the funds to be freezed as well as investigations opened by the Financial Crimes Investigation Agency, ANIFF.