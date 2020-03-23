The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has praised the conduct of the Legislative election re-run in some parts of the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Voters in ten constituencies in the North West Region and Lebialem in the South West Region went to the polls yesterday to cast their votes once again after the Constitutional Council cancelled the results of last February 9 elections in that part of the country.

The Minister of Territorial Administration who voted in Bamenda on Sunday said they elections went hitch free and called on all political parties to wait for the proclamation of the results by the Constitutional Council.

“Based on exit-poll reports from administrative authorities, the Minister of Territorial Administration, government’s agent in the electoral process, can state unequivocally that (Sunday’s)polls were calm, free and fair,” Paul Atanga Nji said in a stateement.

“No major incident likely to affect the smooth conduct of this by-election or its credibility has been reported by administrative authorities and law enforcement officers,”he added.