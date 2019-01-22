Cameroon: Atanga Nji reiterates Biya’s call for separatists to drop weapons

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has rechoed the Head of State’s call for armed separatist fighters in the North West and South West regions to drop their weapons.

Atanga Nji was speaking on Monday January 21 while receiving new year wishes from his close collaborators and members of staff.

He used the opportunity to outline the various tasks ahead of his ministry in the next twelve months and called on his collaborators to work hard to achieve expected goals.

“We will reinforce the humanitarian assistance mechanism in the North West and South West regions while we will also support the National Comittee for Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration,” he said.

“We will not relent our efforts in preaching peace and will work hard to see that terrorists drop their weapons and return to the Republic,” he added.

However, those who will fail to embrace the hand of peace extended by the Head of State will be firmly dealt with by security and defense forces, Atanga Nji warned.

Municipal and Legislative elections are expected to hold in the country later this year and Atanga Nji did not fail to mention that as he said his ministerial department will work with competent authorities to ensure the country is secure a hitch-free elections.