Cameroon: Atanga Nji stings Kamto over Coronavirus survival fund

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has called on all those who have taken upon themselves to organise fund raising campaigns to tackle the Coronavirus to decease from the exercise.

In a communiqué signed on Tuesday, April 7, Paul Atanga Nji said all these activities go against the 1983 law governing appeals for public generosity.

Paul Atanga Nji said only the Special National Solidarity Fund created by the Head of State should be used for such exercise and any organisation or political party should immediattely shut down any fund raising activity carried out for the purpose.

“The Minister (of Territorial Administration) calls on all those who have taken upon themselves to organise these illegal fund-raising activities to stop immediately, to close any bank account opened for this purpose and to report to him as soon as possible, without prejudice to the penalties provided for by the legislation in force,” Paul Atanga Nji said in a statement.

This comes to counter the initiative launched by the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto who launched his survival fund at the weekend to raise help victims of the COVID-19.

However, Atanga Nji ha warned banks and microfinances lodging accounts of such initiatives without legal backing to immediately close them.