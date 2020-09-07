A life jail term hangs over any politician who disrupts the upcoming Regional elections, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji has warned.

He was speaking in Yaounde on Monday evening just hours after the Head of State Paul Biya convened the electorate for the country’s first ever Regional elections, scheduled for December 6.

Even before the electorate was convened for this election, the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto had warned any attempt to hold this election without revising the electoral code and solving the crisis in the Anglophone regions will be met with fierce resistance.

However, Territorial Administration boss Paul Atanga Nji hit back stressing any attempts at disrupting the election will be considered as an attack to the nation’s territorial integrity and will be met with severe sanctions.

“I want to make it very clear that no disorder shall be tolerated from any political party or any political actor,” Paul Atanga Nji said, describing any attempt at protesting as secession and revolution.

He even went further to quote Section 111 of Law No 2016/007 of 12 July 2016 which punishes secession with life imprisonment as well as section 114 of the same law which punishes revolution with life imprisonment.