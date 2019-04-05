Cameroon: Atanga Nji threatens to ban Kamto’s party

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has threatened to ban the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party if it goes ahead with the nationwide protests planned for April 13.

Initially scheduled for April 6, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement announced earlier this week it has postponed nationwide protests to call for the release of its supporters to April 13.

“The 6 of April brings unhappy memories to Cameroonians (failed coup d’Etat). This call by the CRM for Cameroonians to go to the streets on this date confirms their determination to push through their agenda of destabilising the Republican institutions of the state. Such an unacceptable and inexcusable provocation is clearly intended to cause social upheavals,” Paul Atanga Nji said.

The Minister of Territorial Administration added that the present situation in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon warrants all, including leaders of political parties “to vehemently condemn any criminal endeavours likely to compromise the so hard won and so-much cherished peace in our country”.

He warned if the CRM officials defy state authorities and push aheead with the protests, then provisions of Law No 90-56 of 19 December 1990 relating to political parties (which gives the MINAT boss the power to ban a political party) will be applied.

While banning the CRM protests, Paul Atanga Nji has called on all administrative authorities in all the ten regions to enforce measures to maintain peace in their area of jurisdiction.