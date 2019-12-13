Cameroon: Atanga Nji to represent Biya at Patrick Ekema’s funeral

Published on 13.12.2019 at 06h10 by JournalduCameroun

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji will be the Head of State’s personal representative at the burial of the fallen Mayor of Buea Patrick Ekema Esunge.

Paul Atanga Nji Atanga Nji is the bearer of a condolence message from the Head of State to the family of the deceased and the municipality as a whole.

The corpse of Patrick Ekema Esunge will be removed from mthe Buea Regional Hospital Mortuary today with an al night virgil expected to take place at the esplanade of the Buea Council.

A funeral mass will be organised on Saturday before he is finally laid to rest.

Patricl Ekema Esunge died on Sunday October 27 in a clinic in Douala after suffering from cardiac arrest.