Cameroon: Atanga Nji to supervise voluntary repatriation process of CAR refugees

Territorial Administration boss, Paul Atanga Nji is in Bertoua, East region of Cameroon to supervise the start of the voluntary repatriation of over five thousand refugees from the Central African Republic.

The operation that kick-starts this Wednesday October 23, 2019 goes in line with the tripartite agreement signed between the Government of Cameroon, the Central African Republic and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The agreement signed on the 30th of June, 2019 aimed at putting in place the practical modalities that had to determine the voluntary return of Central African refugees to their native country in “safety and dignity”.

According to reports, over four thousand Central African refugees are expected to return to Central African Republic by the end of the year 2019.

Going by Minister Paul Atanga Nji, Cameroon is currently host to over 400,000 refugees from the Central African Republic, most of whom are in the East and Adamawa regions of the country”, benefitting from political solidarity as prescribed by President Paul Biya.