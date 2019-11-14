Cameroon: Atanga Nji warns bikers in Yaounde against disobeying Government orders

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji has enjoined commercial bike riders exercising in Yaounde, Capital city of Cameroon to respect the law and undertake their activities in the periphery of the cities as instructed by the Governor of the Centre region.

Speaking in a meeting with leaders and representatives of commercial motorbike riders’ trade unions today in Yaounde, Minister Paul Atanga Nji urged them to sensitize their peers on the rules and regulations governing their profession.

“I belief it is high time we framed this activity which is very useful to the population. Our wish is to see Yaounde become beautiful as it has always been the case. Our friends bikers, help us to help you…All we want is for you to put on a helmet, move along with your papers, pay your taxes…” Atanga said at the meeting.

He warned all recalcitrant bikers who would try to challenge the law to be sure they will be zero tolerance in case of any repression.

The meeting was equally attended by the Administrative authority of the Mfoundi Division which has since the start of this week been cracking down on commercial motorbike riders caught circulating in the heart of the Yaounde city through security forces deployed in strategic places.

On Monday November 11, 2019, this repression made with stiff resistance from the bikers who had gone on strike, leading to a slight confrontation between the later and security forces. The situation was finally brought to order by the end of the day.