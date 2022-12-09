Cameroon Athletics Federation Gets New Executive 

Last November 8 and for two years, Motomby Mbome Emmanuel was once more brought to the head of the Cameroonian Athletics Federation (Fecaathletisme).

He succeeded in winning 91 voters on his account out of the 126 possible. Matomby Mbombe thus overpowered his pursuers, Etong Leonie and Ange Sama.

It was during an election held on November 8th. He thus becomes president of the Cameroon Athletics Federation for a period of two years after having already served eight years at the head of this federation.

The re-elected president intends to launch a foundation to take care of needy athletes under the name, ‘Save the dream’ which will evolve with the support of Qatar foundation.

He also intends to move forward with the file for the creation of the International Horizontal Jump Center, strengthen the solidarity fund for athletes, relaunch the Athlete Stars program to reward the best athletes, partners, officials and supervisors and the creation of fourathletic zone which will be, Center-South-East, Adamaoua-North-Far North, Littoral-South West and West-North West.

Source : Kick442