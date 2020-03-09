Cameroon: Attack in Galim leaves four soldiers dead

At least eight persons were killed on Saturday in Galim, West Region of Cameroon following an attack by armed men in the town, the government has said.

According to the Minister of Communication Rene Emmanuel Sadi, over fifty armed men attacked the Galim Gendarmerie station as well as the Police Station on Saturday night.

The attack led to the death of two gendarmes and two policemen following violent clashes while the assailants also killed four civilians before escaping after hours of gunshots, Rene Emmanuel Sadi said.

He said the government of Cameroon condemns the attacks in all firmness while investigations have been opened to track down the assailants whom he described as terrorists-secessionists.