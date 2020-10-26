Life › Human interest

Cameroon: AU Commission Chair shocked at Kumba killings

Published on 27.10.2020 at 00h24 by JournalduCameroun

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has expressed shock and disbelief following the brutal killing of at least seven children at a school in Kumba, South West Region of Cameroon.

The  children were killed last Saturday, October 24 when armed men invaded the Mother Francisca international bilingual school in Fiango, Kumba, opening fire randomly before taking off. Over a dozen of them who were injured are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities in the South West Region.

There are no words of grief nor condemnation strong enough to articulate my full horror at the brutal attack targeting primary schoolchildren,killing at least 6 of them and seriously injuring 13 more, as they sat learning in their classroom in Kumba, southwest of Cameroo,” AU Commision Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said.

