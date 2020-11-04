Cameroon: Augustin Tamba elected UCCC national President

Augustin Tamba, Mayor of Yaounde VII in the Centre region is the new president of the national executive bureau of the United Councils and Cities of Cameroon, UCCC.

He was elected during the association’s 5th elective general assembly which took place Tuesday November 3 at the Yaounde Conference Centre and was presided over by the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam.

Augustin Tamba defeated his lone opponent, Aboubakar Abbo Wakili of the Belel Council in the Adamawa region 198 votes against 165 with a null ballot paper after his coalition with the Mayor of Wum in the North West region, Anthony Dighambong in an election which began Tuesday evening and ended in the wee hours of Wednesday November 4.

He replaces the former Mayor of Yaounde I, Emile Andze Andze who led the association for seventeen years.

Among the projects outlined by the new UCCC national president is the assistance to communities in the exploitation of their economic and socio-cultural potentials through the procurement of financial resources and investments so as to improve the living conditions of the grass wood population.