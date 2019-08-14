Cameroon: Author of “Mgr Bala, un crime trop parfait” expected in court today for questioning

Leger Ntiga, author of the book “Mgr Bala, un crime trop parfait” and its publisher Haman Mana are expected at the judicial police today for questioning.

Leger Ntiga and Haman Mana, all journalists are expected to answer questions on information contained in the book.

Published last April 13, 2019, Mgr Bala, un crime trop parfait is a book that explores the alleged circumstances that led to the death of the clergy man. In the book, Leger Ntiga explains that Bishop Benoit Bala did not commit suicide as it was reported, rather he was assassinated and body dumped in Hebepda.

In May ending 2017, the lifeless body of Bishop Benoit Bala was found in the waters of Sanaga, Centre region of Cameroon.