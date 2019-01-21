Cameroon: Authorities ban SDF’s Douala protests

Local authorities in Douala have banned the protests planned for January 23 by the regional Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Jean Michel Nintcheu.

The Divisional Officer for Douala 1 on Monday January 21 banned the protests basing his decision on security concerns in the town.

The SDF had planned the march to protest against the decision to withdraw the hosting rights of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations from Cameroon and the fact that those rsponsible for this ebacle have not been punished.

However, the Divisional Officer for Douala 1 said in a communique that the march could be infiltrated by persons to cause disorder in the city thus he can not issue an authorisation.

The Social Democratic Front is yet to react to this decision.