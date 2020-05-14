Persons who disrespect the measures put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 will face severe sanctions in days ahead, the Senior Divisional Officer of the Mfoundi, Jean Claude Tsila has warned.

Since the release of government’s palliative measures to accompany the population in the fight against the COVID-19, many have misconstrued this to mean the end of the pandemic.

Thus, non wearing of masks, overcrowding in bars, over loading of transport vehicles and motorcylcles and many more have become the order of the day.

The return to old habits would rather help increase the spread of the virus, authorities have since warned though the warnings seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

The Senior Divisional Officer of the Mfoundi, Jean Claude Tsila seems to have seems to have seen enough and has announced beginning today, a special control unit will be on the field in all the seven sub divisions of the Mfoundi led by Divisional Officers and accompanied by security forces.

“This control targets transport vehicles, drinking spots, as well as places of worship,” the Senior Divisional Officer said in a communiqué.

Any vehicle or bike found with a driver or passengers not putting on the protective mask will be immediately impounded upon, Jean Claude Tsila warned.

Sanctions will also be meted out on drinking spots and worships houses that fail to respect the measures as the SDO warned they will be temporarily shut down.

The fight against the COVID-19 is a collective effort, and the SDO thus enjoined the population to continue wearing their protective masks or will be arrested and forced to do so before regaining their freedom.