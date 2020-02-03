Cameroon: Authorities hand back Longue Longue’s passport

The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Justice and keeper of the seal, Jean de Dieu Momo has given back the passport of Simon Longkana aka Longue Longue after detaining it for close to a year.

According to reports, Longue Longue received his passport Sunday afternoon during a political rally in Douala, Littoral region.

Longue Longue’s passport was reportedly seized last April 2019 following unofficial claims that he had insulted the President of the Republic and undermined territorial integrity by stating that Maurice Kamto had won the 2018 Presidential elections.

Since then, Longue Longue has been publicly asking for forgiveness and pleading for his passport to be handed back to him for professional reasons to no avail.