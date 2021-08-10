Cameroon: ‘Avenir de la Kadey’, ‘Solidarité Plus’ travel agencies slammed indefinite suspension

› Life

Published on 10.08.2021 at 17h27 by journal du Cameroun

‘Avenir de la Kadey’ and ‘Solidarité Plus’ interurban transport agencies have been suspended from all transports activities for an indefinite period.

The suspension issued by the Minister of Transports, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe this Tuesday during a crisis meeting with promoters of travel and frieght agencies follows two deadly road accidents involving buses of the aforementioned travel agencies.

The accidents in the localities of Awae and Batchenga, all in the Centre region last week in less than 24 hours killed about 40 people, including children and sent a good number to the hospital.

Issuing the suspension, Minister Ngalle Bibehe said it will last for as long as investigations into the fatal road accidents unfold.

“The height of irresponsibility is what we see i the transports sector now. Owners of transport agencies have lost control of drivers. Some of them now take tramadolto ‘have energy’. They will be sanctioned…” The Transports boss said firmly.

 

