Cameroon: Avenir Voyages slammed one month suspension after bloody Sunday accident

Published on 29.12.2020 at 16h54 by journal du Cameroun

Avenir Voyage has been slammed a one-month suspension for failing to comply with traffic regulations, and sending close to forty persons to their early graves Sunday December 27 in an accident along the Yaounde-Bafoussam highway.

The sanction on the travel agency is contained in a release signed by the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe Tuesday December 29, two days after the tragic incident.

According to the release, reports from forces of law and order who came to the scene of the accident indicated that the agency was guilty of failing to respect traffic regulation in forces, leading to the death of thirty-five people.

It has thus been prevented from plying the roads for one months, with possibility to see further sanctions, administrative and judiciary implemented after ongoing investigations in compliance with the regulation in force.

In a release published after the accident, the Chief Executive Officer of the travel Agency, El Hadj Yacouba Aliou had announced that all the agencies would remain closed Wednesday December 30 in memory of the victims.

 

