Cameroon: Ayah Paul blasts SDF for inconsistencies over Anglophone crisis

Retired Supreme Court Advocate Ayah Paul Abine has taken a swipe at the Social Democratic Front for its inconsistencies regarding the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

It emerged during the Prime Minister’s trip to the North West region that the Social Democratic Front had offered to serve as a mediator in the crisis though the party later debunked the information.

However, Ayah Paul Abine has cast doubt on the party’s ability to mediate given that it is equally a stakeholder after stating its preference for a ten-state federation.

The SDF is rounding off a stormy NEC meeting in Yaounde today as the party’s bigwig are divided over their participation at upcming elections.

The SDF could make a u-turn and take part in upcoming elections after previously declaring that they will not take part in any election until the crisis in the North West and South West regions is solved.

Ayah Paul Abine thinks this is another inconsistency that characterises the party and says participating at the election will be a mercenary project as they did at the 2013 Senatorial elections.

Below is a full text of Ayah Paul’s swipe at the SDF;

“Pa Ayah was one of the earliest persons to argue against SDF offering to mediate in the current Anglophone War on the ground of conflict of interests. If any doubts anyone entertained then, those doubts have now been amply cleared by recent events. Although SDF has been inconsistent over the decades, we wish to limit ourselves to just two recent events.