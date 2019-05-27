Cameroon: Ayah Paul narrates how soldiers killed two civilians in Buea

The Bomaka neighbourhood in Buea, was in shock on Sunday evening following the shooting to death of two civilians.

While bullets rained for over thirty minutes in the neighbourhood forcing residents to remain indoors, it was difficult to exactly narrate what went on.

But retired Supreme Court Advocate General Ayah Paul Abine said the incident took place around his residence where they were about to hold a family meeting.

He scribbled down his own version of events:

A BLOODY MEETING

Our family meeting was just about to begin at Bomaka – Buea. Three vehicles were brought and parked in front of the meeting venue. After a while came a bus from the opposite direction, in the direction of Mile 17. Some six men in Camerounese military uniform burst out of the three parked vehicles and opened fire, shattering all the wheels of the bus.

Two young persons emerged from the bus and took to their heels. The persons in military uniforms opened fire on them. They fell to the ground. Those shooting ordered everyone attending the meeting to get into the compound quickly and bolt the gate! DIE DI HOT, MASSA!!! (Death is painful)

WHO COULD RISK CLOSING THE GATE?

WHO HAD THE COURAGE TO DEFY DEATH, REAL AND PRESENT?? Those running into the far side of the compound died several times over as one or some of those shooting banged the gate in the course of closing it! … Who was not lying down, face down now, my broda? … For incomprehensible reason the shooting went on for at least half an hour… When silence returned, the corpses of the two young persons were lying virtually opposite each other on opposite sides of the road. The nearer corpse just some fifteen metres from our meeting venue, oh!!! Neither the bus nor the rest of the passengers were anywhere to be found… MEETING CHACKERA ONE TIME! (The meeting immediately ended) WHAT A HORRIBLE BLOODY MEETING!

WE SEE DIE (We saw death)

WITH WE OWN EYES (with our own eyes)

WITH WE OWN NAKED EYES SO!!! (with our own naked eyes)

WAR NO FINE, SIR! (War is not good)