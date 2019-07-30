Cameroon: Ayah Paul questions 2019 GCE success rate

Retired Advocate General at the Supreme Court Ayah Paul Abine has questioned the success rate at years’s GCE examinations given the insecurity in the North West and South West regions.

Results of the General Certificate of Education, GCE were announced on Monday with 11.9 percent increase in the success rate despite schools not being effective in the North West and South West regions.

Ayah Paul sarcastically says, the success rate at this year’s GCE exams shows the ‘war’ in the North West and South West regions is conduicive for learning.

Read him;

“The outstanding performance of our children at the 2019 GCE examinations in war time is suggestive that war is conducive to learning; and that it is logically salutary that the status quo should continue – that the war should continue so as to enable more and more of our children to obtain certificates with ease and with such marvelous grades.

“Under such circumstances, the campaign for the return to school naturally becomes absolutely nugatory in the face of the general prevailing avidity to go to school for easy successes.

In the final analysis, the antithetical blunder of blowing hot and cold simultaneously is tantamount to attempting to hide the bogus in a net!