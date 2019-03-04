Cameroon: Ayah Paul resigns as PAP chairman

Ayah Paul Abine on Monday resigned as National President of the Popular action party with immediate effect.

In a statement issued on his Facebook Page, the retired judge said he can no longer be active in politics with the prevailing situation in Cameroon characterised by what he terms wanton killings, and lawless repression of civic and human rights.

His resignation comes just a week after his party said it will be boycotting all future elections until the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country is resolved.

Below is a full statement on Ayah Paul Abine’s resignation:

“I, Ayah Paul Abine, wish to inform the national and international communities that political leadership and virtually even just ordinary active political participation in Camerouoon today, under the prevailing circumstances of the wanton, ruthless and systematic destruction of human lives and property, not any less the lawless repression of civic and human rights, are inconsistent with my conscience.