Cameroon: Ayah Paul’s successor at helmn of PAP finally elected

The Popular Action Party, PAP has finally elected a new President to replace Ayah Paul Abine who resigned months ago.

Tabe Denis Njang was elected on Saturday June 22 during an extraordinary National Council meeting that held in Yaounde in the presence of the party’s delegate.

The extraordinary council also saw Yewri Precidis Woyeh elected as Vice President, while Lena Fabrice was elected as the National Secretary for Communication. Mbouli Roger takes the role of National Secretary for Organization.

In March, Ayah Paul resigned as President of the PAP citing the current socio political context characterised by “wanton killings, and lawless repression of civic and human rights” does not not enable him to remain in active politics.

His successor, Tabe Denis Njang, says he has got heavy boots to fill is is determined to take “the fight further” from where Ayah Paul left.