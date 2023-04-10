Health › News

Cameroon-Azithromycin : Gov’t Distributes Tablets In East Region

Published on 10.04.2023 at 16h47 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

To block the way to azithromycin, 1, 800, 000 tablets were distributed last April 6 as part of a free health campaign.

It is the Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Health, Louis Richard NJOCK, who took the lead. On Thursday, April 6, with his team, they went to the locality of Doumé in the East region of Cameroon. The purpose of the trip was for the kick off the second round of the mass treatment campaign with azithromycin 500 mg for the eradication of Pian in the affected localities.

It was during a ceremony under the theme “I take azithromycin, I kick Pian out of my village” that the campaign was launched. This campaign mainly targets at nine health districts in the East region and one in Djoum in the South region.

After the first round of the azithromycin mass treatment campaign implemented in June and December 2020, 1.8 million tablets are made available to people aged 6 months and above. According to health professionals, a single oral dose to each eligible person.

 

