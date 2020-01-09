Cameroon: Babessi mayor, four councillors abducted in restive NW region

The mayor of Babessi, a locality in the Ngoketunjia Division of the North West region of Cameroon, Issa Chou alongside at least four of his councillors are reported to be in Ambazonia captivity, sources have said.

According to sources, Mayor Issa Chou was picked up alongside at least four of his councillors on Monday January 5, 2020 by suspected Ambazonia fighters under the alleged instructions of a separatist fighter called “General man pass man of the Babessi Restoration forces.

Since then, nothing has filtered on their where about.

The abduction is purportedly intended to frustrate the holding of the February 9, 2020 Municipal and Legislative elections in that part of the country.

For some weeks now, suspected separatist fighters have reportedly set ablaze a number of establishments-homes of some candidates to the twin polls, ELECAM’s office in the English speaking regions, abducted a good number all in a bit to frustrate the holding of the Legislative and Municipal elections in those regions.

In a bit to avoid such excesses, the President of the Republic, Paul Biya had announced during his 2019 end of year speech to the nation that security measures would be reinforced if necessary especially in the two English speaking regions to ensure the elections are held in all safety.