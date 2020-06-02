Cameroon/Back to school amid COVID-19: Ndian SDO threatens to sanction day 1 absentee teachers

The Senior Divisional Officer for the Ndian Division, South West region of Cameroon has threatened to sanction teachers who failed to answer present in schools in his area of command Monday June 1 as classes resumed for pupils and students of examination classes amid the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

While making a tour of some schools in Mundemba, Divisional headquarter of the Ndian Division Monday June 1, the Senior Divisional Officer, Laurence Forwang noticed that some primary and secondary school teachers were absent.

He asked the Divisional Delegate for basic and secondary education within his area of command to forward the names and matricule numbers of the said teachers, disclosing they will be sanctioned for disrespecting President Biya’s instructions.

In the course of his tour, he reminded pupils and students of the realities of the Coronavirus pandemic and the need to respect measures prescribed by the Government and the World Health Organisation so as to stay safe.

In order to save the 2019/2020 academic year in Cameroon, the Government decided to allow pupils and students of examination classes and varsity students resume classes for the third term after they spent close to three months of technical break due to Coronavirus pandemic which is yet to be contained in the country.