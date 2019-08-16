The school resumption campaign that has been making rounds in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon was launched on Friday in the Donga Mantung Division.

The campaign was taken to that part of the country by the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Mines, Industries and Technological Development Fuh Calistus Gentry.

Fuh Calistus Gentry has called on all parents in the dicision to brave fear and send their children to school, assuring them of Government’s support to secure the children.

During the launch, students in the divisional were provided financial assistance as well as didactic materials to help them be ready when the new academic year resumes on September 2.

The Senior Divisional Officer of the Donga Mantung Simon Nkwenti Ndoh called on the students to brave fear and be ready for the new school year as he assured all has been put in place for a smooth academic year in that part of the country.

Despite launching the campaign, several localities in the division are facing security challenges with kidnappings as well as regular exchange of fire between security forces and armed separatist fighters.

The Fon of Ntubaw, remains in captivity since he was abducted last week while supervising the claen up of a school to prepare for the new academic year.