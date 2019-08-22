Cameroon: Back to school cannot be effective in restive regions if guns continue to be fired- Cardinal Tumi

His Eminence Christian Cardinal Tumi has stated out that back to school cannot be a reality in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions if separatist fighters and the army continue to fire guns.

He was speaking yesterday in Douala during a joint press conference with Hon Jean Jacques Ekindi, National Coordinator of the Progressive Movement Party.

For school to resume effectively in the two Anglophone regions of Cameroon, Christian Cardinal Tumi has called on the government to urge defence forces to stop shooting and at the same urged Ambazonia fighters to lay down their weapon.

“If guns do not stop being fired, schools will not resume” he said. According to Cardinal Tumi, the absence of gunshots in the two restive regions could provide a more favourable atmosphere for the children to resume school come September 2.

“Peace is capital for going back to school. This is a conviction I hold very strongly…”

With the conviction of the ten Ambazonia leaders, gunshots have reportedly increased in the two regions.