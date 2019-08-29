Cameroon : Back to school crusade banned in Douala

Administrative authorities in Douala have banned a gathering that was aimed at promoting peace in Cameroon and back to school in the North West and South West regions.

An initiative of former parliamentarian Jean Jacques Ekindi, the gathering was supposed to hold at the « Salle des fetes » in Akwa, Douala on Thursday but did not hold after authorities placed a last minute.

Jean Jacques Ekindi said he had been informed by administrative authorities on Wednesday that the meeting could not hold despite earlier receiving autorisation.

No reason was advanced for the ban but the former member of parliament says he will push on with his initiative in the days ahead.

Last week, Jean Jacqus Ekindi and Cardinal Tumi held a press conference in Douala where they called for effective school resumption in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon while equally calling for a ceasefire from both parties in the conflict.