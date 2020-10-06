Cameroon/back to school: parents still seek children’s admission amid imposed 50-per-class limit

The 2020/2021 academic year has effectively kicked off in Cameroon but many are the parents who are still to get their children admitted into schools because of the 50-per-class limit imposed by the Government in a bit to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in school milieu.

Some parents and guardians are currently shuttling from one institution to another especially the Government ones in search of space for their children amid the imposed 50-per-class limit.

This is the case with Ngebon Gwe who has been seeking admission for his niece for the past four months to no avail and confided in Journal du Cameroun.

“They keep on telling me classes are full and I cannot afford a private institution due to the high school fees. After visiting about five schools, I was advised to come to lycee d’Etug-Ebe and have been begging the principal of this institution to admit her but she says classes are full”.

Speaking to Journal du Cameroun, the principal, Bridget Ngamba Namondo said she and her administration are working under the strict respect of instructions given by Secondary Education Minister Prof Pauline Nalova Lyonga to limit the number of students in every classroom to 50.

The measure was taken alongside many others to ensure a save and smooth kickoff of the school year amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 400 hundred in Cameroon.