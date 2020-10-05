Cameroon/Back to school: Timid turn out of students in parts of Anglophone regions

Some schools in parts of the restive North West and South West regions of Cameroon have remained partially or completely empty as pupils and students nationwide resumed classes for the 2020/2021 school year this Monday October 5 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports from the regions, a good number of schools in the North West regions of Cameroon opened their doors but are yet to receive students.

At the public primary school Bamenda Up station, reports say only the headmistress and some few pupils answered present.

“It is not easy. Only six pupils came. Maybe more will come tomorrow alongside teachers…” Rose Coco, headmistress of the public primary school Bamenda Up station told our colleagues from State owned CRTV.

The case is not very different from that in the South West region, where in Mutengene, the streets have remained empty in favour of the usual Monday ghost town.

That notwithstanding, other areas in the North West region including the Donga Mantung Division experienced a great turn out of students.

After touring schools in the South West region, the Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai indicated that over 2000 pupils and students are reported to have answered present in schools in Buea and Limbe.