Cameroon-Bafoussam : 27 billion F to Improve Living Standard 

The amount was presented last November 25 during the C2D Open Days (Debt Reduction Contract).

Bafoussam, headquarter of the West region hosted an evaluating meeting of the work progress carried out by the C2D projects (Debt Reduction Contract). This was done at the end of last week at leisure Park, Paul Biya. Chaired by the Senior divisional officer deputy of the Mifi division, Franck Akono, the ceremony gave rise to the presentation of the achievements of the C2D Regional Capital initiative over the years.

Thanks to C2D, an investment of 27 billion has been injected into the city of Bafoussam. This helped in the development of infrastructures such as the concreting of 20 km of the urban road, i.e. 5.65 km of rehabilitated bypass roads and 14.14 km of roads to open up densely populated neighborhoods.

In the balance sheet of the C2D Regional Capital initiative project, we also note the modernization of the Casablanca market, the extension works of Bafoussam city council hall, and the leisure park, Paul Biya with an area covered of ​​8.30 m2.

The open days of the C2D Regional Capitals project is all about showcasing the various achievements carried out in the 10 regional capitals of Cameroon. After Yaounde, Douala, Garoua, Buea, and Bertoua, it was Bafoussam’s turn to be scanned.