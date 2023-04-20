Cameroon-Bafoussam: Conac Adopts New Strategies To Tackle Corruption

The National Anti-Corruption Commission has just launched the “anti-corruption clinic” in the West Region, Bafoussam.

The president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Conac), Dieudonné Massi Gams, made a presentation to the press on April 19. It was on the side of the town hall of Bafoussam. The discussions focused on the launch of “anti-corruption clinic”. This is a platform that aims to bring the services of the Conac to the population of the Western region.

Through this initiative, Conac wants to encourage and increase denunciations but also solve the problems of corruption that are submitted to it. During the press conference, Conac underscored that it intends to put at the disposal of justice, the presumed authors of the denounced practices.