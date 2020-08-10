Cameroon/Bafoussam fatal accident: Driver’s driving license withdrawn

The Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe has withdrawn the driving license of Calvin Nembo, identified as the driver of the bus that killed dozens of people and injured sixty along the Bafoussam-Foumbot road early Sunday August 9.

The decision is contained in a release issued this Monday by Minister Ernest Ngalle Bibehe.

According to the release, Calvin Nembo clandestinely carried out the peri-urban transport of close to eighty persons in the cabin of a bus meant to transport goods under risky conditions, and thus exposing them to the fatal car accident that killed fourteen and injured sixty.

His driving license has thus been withdrawn for gross violation of the regulations in force.

Apart from withdrawing Calvin Nembo’s driving license, the transport boss has ban him from taking any driving license exam for a period of five years and promised other sanctions will follow after investigations.

The accident reportedly happened when the bus failed to negotiate a bent then rolled several times.

Yesterday, the death toll stood at twelve but has increased to fourteen and among the victims is a lady and her two kids.